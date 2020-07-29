Advertisement

Sallah: President Buhari To Mark Eid Prayers At Home 

Channels Television  
Updated July 29, 2020
President Buhari will not be receiving visitors at home during the Eid-El-Kabir celebrations

 

President Muhammad Buhari will observe the Eid El-Kabir Prayers with his family at home, a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu said.

It would be the second Eid prayer that the President would be marking at home with his family since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted life, infecting millions across the world and thousands in Nigeria.

Just over two months ago, the President had observed the Eid prayers for Eid El-Fitr at home in line with advice from the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

“In wishing all Muslims a safe and happy Eid, the President reiterated the protocols as issued by the PTF that large gatherings, as much as possible, should be discouraged,” Mr Shehu’s statement read in part.

“Where small groups choose to hold the Eid together, face masks are absolutely necessary, as is social distancing. Advisedly, such prayers should hold outdoors and worshippers are encouraged to bring their own prayer mats.”

Also, as part of efforts to stop the spread of the pandemic and flatten the curve, the President would not be receiving visitors on Sallah homages.

He urged Nigerians to observe COVID-19 protocols as the mark the occasion.

Nigeria confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 27. Since then, the pandemic has spread to all states and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

 

Nigeria currently has 41,804 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the nation’s top disease control agency – the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

18,764 of those infected have recovered while 868 of them have died.

Lagos, with 18,848 cases is the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, accounting for 45 percent of the country’s total infections.

 

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos14,84812,5272,129192
FCT3,5602,4421,07741
Oyo2,6681,4541,18727
Edo2,2125491,58479
Rivers1,6912661,37352
Kano1,5662471,26653
Delta1,4831841,25742
Kaduna1,3903101,06812
Ogun1,3262351,06823
Ondo1,10853854822
Plateau1,01652846919
Ebonyi77615659624
Enugu76932642518
Kwara74952221116
Katsina74226245723
Borno6121656135
Gombe6076352123
Abia5451144265
Bauchi539851813
Osun50026922011
Imo4663401179
Benue346282586
Bayelsa3274226421
Jigawa322330811
Nasarawa310792238
Niger2247913312
Akwa Ibom221931217
Sokoto153013716
Adamawa14046859
Anambra132457512
Ekiti12467552
Kebbi904797
Zamfara771715
Yobe664548
Taraba5443110
Cross River402893
Kogi5032


More on Local

Armed Robbers Attack Bullion Van, Kill Four Policemen In Ebonyi

Enugu Governor Signs N146.3bn Revised 2020 Budget

Three-Year-Old Dies From Electric Shock In Jigawa

289 Nigerians Stranded In US Arrive In Abuja

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV