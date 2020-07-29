Sallah: President Buhari To Mark Eid Prayers At Home 

President Muhammad Buhari will observe the Eid El-Kabir Prayers with his family at home, a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu said.

It would be the second Eid prayer that the President would be marking at home with his family since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted life, infecting millions across the world and thousands in Nigeria.

Just over two months ago, the President had observed the Eid prayers for Eid El-Fitr at home in line with advice from the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

“In wishing all Muslims a safe and happy Eid, the President reiterated the protocols as issued by the PTF that large gatherings, as much as possible, should be discouraged,” Mr Shehu’s statement read in part.

“Where small groups choose to hold the Eid together, face masks are absolutely necessary, as is social distancing. Advisedly, such prayers should hold outdoors and worshippers are encouraged to bring their own prayer mats.”

Also, as part of efforts to stop the spread of the pandemic and flatten the curve, the President would not be receiving visitors on Sallah homages.

He urged Nigerians to observe COVID-19 protocols as the mark the occasion.

Nigeria currently has 41,804 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the nation’s top disease control agency – the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

18,764 of those infected have recovered while 868 of them have died.

Lagos, with 18,848 cases is the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, accounting for 45 percent of the country’s total infections.

Confirmed Cases by State