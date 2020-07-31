BREAKING: PSG Beat Lyon On Penalties, Win French League Cup

Paris Saint-Germain completed another domestic treble by beating Lyon 6-5 on penalties after Friday’s French League Cup final finished 0-0 at the end of extra time.

Pablo Sarabia scored the decisive spot-kick in sudden death in the shoot-out after Keylor Navas had saved from Lyon’s Bertrand Traore.

PSG won the delayed French Cup last weekend. They were awarded the Ligue 1 title by virtue of being top when the season was ended in April with 10 rounds of matches unplayed because of the coronavirus crisis.

Details shortly…