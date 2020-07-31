Advertisement

BREAKING: PSG Beat Lyon On Penalties, Win French League Cup

Updated July 31, 2020
Paris Saint-Germain’s players celebrate their victory at the end of the French League Cup final football match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Olympique Lyonnais at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on July 31, 2020. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

 

Paris Saint-Germain completed another domestic treble by beating Lyon 6-5 on penalties after Friday’s French League Cup final finished 0-0 at the end of extra time.

Pablo Sarabia scored the decisive spot-kick in sudden death in the shoot-out after Keylor Navas had saved from Lyon’s Bertrand Traore.

PSG won the delayed French Cup last weekend. They were awarded the Ligue 1 title by virtue of being top when the season was ended in April with 10 rounds of matches unplayed because of the coronavirus crisis.

