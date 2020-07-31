Napoli Sign Super Eagles Striker Osimhen

Italian side, Napoli have signed Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, the club confirmed in a statement on Friday.

“Welcome to Napoli, Victor, ” the club said on their Twitter handle while confirming the arrival of the Nigerian from French side, Lille.

“Can’t wait to put on this iconic jersey, thank you for the warm welcome @sscnapoli #forzanapolisempre,” the player tweeted following the confirmation of his switch.

Can’t wait to put on this iconic jersey,thank you for the warm welcome @sscnapoli 🔵⚪️ #forzanapolisempre pic.twitter.com/LrwrBkdkoL — victor osimhen (@victorosimhen9) July 31, 2020



Although no official fee was announced for the signing of the 21-year-old striker, several sources claim the deal is worth over $96 million (81.3m Euros) which makes the forward the most expensive African player of all time.

READ ALSO: Arteta Hopes FA Cup Win Convinces Aubameyang To Stay At Arsenal

Osimhen’s move to the Gli Azzurri trumps the prize Arsenal paid for Ivory Coast forward, Nicolas Pepe last year.

Last term, the former Charleroi (from where he moved to France) man scored 18 goals in all games for Lille and has been linked with a move to Naples in recent times.

His stellar showing for the French side saw him winning the Lille Player of the Season just as he made it to Ligue 1’s team for the 2019/2020 campaign.

The Edo-born footballer came into limelight after he helped the Nigerian U-17 team win the 2015 World Cup in Chile, scooping the Golden Boot and Silver Ball awards.

During the competition, he struck 10 times after which he bagged Africa’s Youth Player of the Year for 2015.

✨ From starring at the #U17WC with @NGSuperEagles 🇳🇬 in 2015 to becoming @en_sscnapoli‘s marquee signing 👏 All the best in this next chapter of your career, Victor! pic.twitter.com/TCOqOJm2U8 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) July 31, 2020

He immediately joined German side, Wolfsburg following his exploits in the cadet competition, turning down Arsenal of England.

Thereafter, he teamed up with Charleroi in Belgium, initially on loan, after a barren spell with the Bundesliga outfit.

Since his debut for the senior national team in June 2017, he has played 10 matches and bagged four goals.