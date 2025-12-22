×

Napoli Beat Bologna To Lift Italian Super Cup

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated December 22, 2025
Napoli’s players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Italian Super Cup final match between SCC Napoli and Bologna at King Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh on December 22, 2025. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP)

 

Napoli won the Italian Super Cup on Monday as David Neres scored twice to secure the reigning Serie A champions a 2-0 win over Bologna in the final in Jeddah.

Brazilian winger Neres curled in a brilliant shot from distance to give Napoli the lead before half-time against last season’s Italian Cup winners.

He struck again in the second half after intercepting a pass from Bologna goalkeeper Federico Ravaglia as he tried to play out from the back.

Neres finished with three goals in the Super Cup after also scoring in the 2-0 semi-final win over AC Milan last week.

Traditionally featuring the Serie A and Italian Cup champions, since 2023 the Italian Super Cup has also included the runners-up from league and cup.

The four-team tournament is contracted to be held in Saudi Arabia until 2029.

