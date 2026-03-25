Several Feared Dead As Sand Pit Collapses In Kano

Some brickmakers are feared to have lost their lives after a sand excavation site collapsed in Ridawa village, located in the Ghari Local Government Area of Kano State, on Wednesday.

The incident reportedly occurred while workers were engaged in digging a pit for local brick production. According to eyewitness accounts, the pit suddenly gave way, burying several labourers beneath heaps of sand and debris.

The incident triggered widespread panic across the community, as residents and fellow workers rushed to the scene in a desperate attempt to rescue those trapped. Rescue efforts began immediately, though they were largely carried out with rudimentary tools.

Sani Bala, who represents the Ghari/Tsanyawa Federal Constituency, confirmed that initial reports suggest that around 10 individuals may still be trapped underground. He stressed the urgent need for professional intervention.

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“There is an immediate need for government agencies to step in with proper rescue equipment. Local efforts are ongoing, but they are not sufficient for a situation like this,” Bala said.

“Time is critical, and every moment counts in saving those still buried.”

As of the time of this report, emergency responders alongside villagers continued to dig through the collapsed site in hopes of reaching survivors. However, several victims remained unaccounted for, heightening fears that the casualty figure could increase.

Residents of the area expressed concern over the recurring nature of such tragedies, noting that informal brick-making operations in rural communities often lack proper safety standards and oversight.

“This is not the first time something like this has happened,” one resident lamented.

“People work in dangerous conditions without any protection, and incidents like this keep occurring.”