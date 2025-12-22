Zambia Strike Late To Hold Mali In AFCON Opener

Leicester City striker Patson Daka headed home in injury time as Zambia held Mali to a 1-1 draw in their opening Africa Cup of Nations game on Monday.

Daka, who has scored just once for Leicester in the English Championship this season, threw himself at a Mathews Banda cross in the second added minute at the end of the game to earn the Chipolopolo an unlikely point.

Mali dominated much of the Group A encounter but saw El Bilal Toure squander a penalty late in the first half at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.

Toure’s kick was saved by Zambia goalkeeper Willard Mwanza after Banda had been penalised following a VAR check for catching Nene Dorgeles in the box.

READ ALSO: AFCON Our Chance To Apologise To Nigerians After World Cup Failure, Says Osimhen

Mali did go in front just after the hour mark when Auxerre’s Lassine Sinayoko fired home at the second attempt from close range following a corner.

However, Daka’s late effort denied Mali and the result will suit hosts Morocco, who beat Comoros 2-0 in the tournament’s first match in the same section on Sunday.

Morocco and Mali meet next in Rabat on Friday, while Zambia — who have now failed to win any of their 10 AFCON matches since lifting the trophy in 2012 — face Comoros.

AFP