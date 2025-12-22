AFCON Our Chance To Apologise To Nigerians After World Cup Failure, Says Osimhen

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has admitted that the Super Eagles owe Nigerians an apology for failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He described the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as a vital opportunity to make amends and restore national pride.

Osimhen, in an Interview on Sunday with Pooja, said the disappointment from missing out on the World Cup is still fresh in the minds of the players, who are fully aware of the pain felt by fans across the country and in the diaspora.

“We want to use this opportunity to say we are sorry for not getting the World Cup ticket.”

“We know the disappointment on the faces of many Nigerian fans. Life has happened, so we have to keep it moving, and this AFCON is an opportunity for us to do well,” Osimhen said.

Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup intensified scrutiny on the team and the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF), dealing a blow to a country widely regarded as a powerhouse of African football.

Osimhen revealed that the sense of responsibility within the camp is strong, despite expectations remaining high.

According to him, the players are motivated rather than burdened by pressure, drawing confidence from the quality within the squad and the technical bench.

“The expectation is really high, not just within the camp but also from Super Eagles fans all over the world.”

“But there is no pressure among my teammates, myself, or the coach because we know the kind of quality he possesses,” he said.

Osimhen stressed that words alone are not enough, insisting that the team must show its commitment through hard work and results.

“It’s not going to be easy. We have to fight for every game and every ball. We have to try to win every game and see if we can get to the final and win it.”