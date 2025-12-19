AFCON 2025: Osimhen, Lookman, Others Who Could Shape Nigeria’s Title Push

After the disappointment of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Nigeria return to the continental stage in pursuit of a fourth title.

With the 2025 edition set to kick off in Morocco, the spotlight will be on star players such as Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, and other key figures, who are expected to transform renewed dreams into triumph for a nation eager to reclaim continental glory.

The last time Nigeria lifted the AFCON trophy was in South Africa 2013. The team came closest to claiming a fourth title in the 2023 edition, but that dream was dashed by the host nation, the Ivory Coast, whose 2–1 victory in the final broke the hearts of millions of Nigerian fans.

But as the 2025 edition begins in North Africa, here are some players poised to take the spotlight and help the Super Eagles soar one step higher than they did in 2024:

Victor Osimhen, the Lethal Finisher Eyeing AFCON Glory

Victor Osimhen needs no introduction to football fans in Nigeria and beyond. He is widely regarded as one of the top three strikers in the world, consistently scoring goals for both Nigeria and his club, Galatasaray. His importance to the current Super Eagles setup cannot be overstated.

Observers know that Nigeria often struggles to score goals and win matches when Osimhen is absent. In the team’s last five games, the Super Eagles scored 12 goals, with Osimhen netting five of them—a testament to his significance.

His absence from the majority of Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers contributed to the country’s failure to qualify for the tournament. The 2023 African Footballer of the Year, who has scored 14 goals for Galatasaray so far this season, was also instrumental in Nigeria’s run to the final at the 2023 AFCON.

If the Eagles are to go one step further this time, they will need the former Napoli striker to maintain his impressive form.

Nigerians Count on Resurgent Ademola Lookman’s Flair

Osimhen is not the only attacking option Nigeria will be counting on to help them land the continental prize. Atalanta forward Lookman was one of the main reasons the Super Eagles reached the final of the last AFCON, recording three goals and one assist.

His performances at the tournament, combined with his club form, earned him the African Footballer of the Year award in 2024, succeeding Osimhen. A failed move away from Atalanta in the summer and a strained relationship with the club’s former coach affected his form.

However, following the appointment of Raffaele Palladino in November to replace Ivan Jurić, Lookman has rediscovered his rhythm, scoring three goals since then. Nigeria will need him to maintain that form in Morocco to make a strong impact.

Wilfred Ndidi’s Leadership Drive Will Be Crucial

Although Nigeria are going to Morocco without one of its experienced men, after William Troost-Ekong retired from the national team, the mantle of leadership seems to have fallen on Wilfred Ndidi.

A mainstay in the team since his debut in 2015, Ndidi has amassed 71 caps. He represented Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and played in two AFCON tournaments, 2019 and 2021, missing out in 2023 due to injury.

Now with Beşiktaş, Ndidi has been in strong form in the Turkish Süper Lig, where he has been a regular starter and has even worn the captain’s armband in recent matches.

The former Leicester City midfielder will need to carry that form into the 2025 AFCON if the Super Eagles are to succeed in Morocco.

Alex Iwobi Must Bring Decade-Long Experience to Bear

Ndidi will be expected to continue his midfield partnership with Alex Iwobi, the most capped player on the team, with 90 appearances.

Iwobi, who plays for Fulham in the English Premier League, has been a key member of the Super Eagles since his debut in 2015. He plays a vital role as a playmaker, meaning that the team’s performance often depends on his output.

The former Arsenal man enjoyed his best-ever Premier League season with Fulham last term, scoring eight goals and providing five assists as the club finished 11th.

He has carried that fine form into the current season, already registering two goals and two assists. Replicating that level of performance for Nigeria in Morocco will be crucial if the three-time AFCON winners are to lift the trophy.

Calvin Bassey: Nigeria’s Defensive Backbone

In defence, Calvin Bassey has emerged as a key figure for the Super Eagles, delivering consistently even during difficult spells for the team.

Bassey played every minute of Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, featuring in all 10 matches for a total of 900 minutes. He was the only Nigerian player to do so, underlining his reliability and importance to the team.

His club form has also been outstanding so far this campaign; he scored in his last match for Fulham before departing for AFCON.

Bassey is an integral part of the Nigerian defence, and with Ekong and Frederick Benjamin out of action, he is expected to commandeer the backline and help the Super Eagles soar high.

Samuel Chukwueze Must Find Consistency

His club teammate, Samuel Chukwueze, is another player to watch out for with the three-time African champions.

Though he possesses immense talent, the former Villarreal forward has been criticised for a lack of consistency.

However, since the winger joined the West London club on loan from AC Milan during the summer, the 26-year-old has gradually found his feet.

Chukwueze has produced several eye-catching moments, notably a brace against Manchester City after coming on as a substitute in a thrilling 4–3 defeat in a Premier League tie.

It, however, remains to be seen if the U-17 World Cup winner will carry that form into this competition.

Stanley Nwabali: Safe Hands at the Back

At the base of Nigeria’s defence is Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

A former Enyimba shotstopper, Nwabali was a revelation at the 2023 AFCON and has remained the Super Eagles’ first-choice since then.

Although his fitness was a source of concern ahead of this year’s tournament, he recently featured in a 2–1 pre-competition practice match defeat to Egypt.

Nwabali will need to be in his best form to help Nigeria in their quest to conquer Africa.

AFCON 2025: Can Nigeria’s Stars Deliver?

As AFCON 2025 kicks off, the Super Eagles will rely on a blend of experience, talent, and leadership to pursue their fourth crown, which the fans are craving.

With Osimhen’s lethal finishing, Lookman’s creativity, Ndidi’s leadership, Iwobi’s playmaking, and a solid spine anchored by Bassey, Chukwueze, and Nwabali, Nigeria have the tools to challenge any opponent.

If the West African country’s key players and, ultimately, the entire team perform at their optimal best, the Super Eagles may emerge champions in the Maghreb, banishing the ghosts of a World Cup qualification failure.