Ademola Lookman Joins Atletico Madrid From Atalanta

Nigeria’s Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, has completed a transfer from Atalanta to Atletico Madrid after the two clubs reached an agreement.

The versatile, dynamic, right-footed 28-year-old has signed with the former Spanish champions on a contract running until 30 June 2030.

Lookman, who scored a hat-trick as the Italian side beat Bayer Leverkusen to win the Europa League in 2024, is expected to cost Atletico around 40 million euros ($47.5 million) according to media reports.

The winger has scored three goals in 19 matches across all competitions this season for Atalanta.

Born in London, Lookman began his career at Charlton Athletic before joining Everton.

After a loan spell at RB Leipzig he signed for the German side permanently in 2019, but was loaned back to Premier League sides Fulham and Leicester before moving to Atalanta in 2022.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone has been asking the club for more reinforcements after Giacomo Raspadori left for Atalanta and Conor Gallagher signed for Tottenham earlier in the winter transfer window.

Rojiblancos striker Julian Alvarez is enduring a goal drought, having failed to score in his last 11 La Liga appearances.