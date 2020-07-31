PDP’s Visit To Oba Of Benin Does Not Translate To Endorsement – Obahiagbon

The Deputy National Chairman on Communication and Publicity for the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council in Edo State, Patrick Obahiagbon, has reacted to the visit by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II.

Obahiagbon who was interviewed on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday said the visit does not translate to the revered monarch endorsing the PDP candidate and incumbent Governor, Godwin Obaseki for the September 19 governorship election in the state.

When asked if the APC candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu has the blessing of the royal father, Obahiagbon neither confirmed nor refuted the question.

He replied saying: The Royal Majesty, the Oba of Benin is a neural traditional king. The Oba does not endorse anybody. The Oba prays for all his subjects.

“If you watch his prayers very meticulously, he would say that “may the candidate that would bring freedom, may the candidate that will bring economic prosperity to my kingdom have the blessing of the great architect of the universe.

“So we cannot situate or locate the visit of PDP to His Royal Majesty to be an endorsement. In any case, the APC is yet to carry out its campaign. When we do that, we will equally visit His Majesty,” he said.

Obahiagbon also reacted to the endorsement of some religious leaders to Governor Obaseki today, saying that the action does not pose a threat to Ize-Iyamu in the polls.

The APC chieftain explained that going by the endorsements his party’s candidate has received so fair, Ize Iyamu is confident of victory in the governorship election.

Speaking further, Obahiagbon berated Governor Obaseki over the resignation of seven councillors in his ward in Oredo Local Government of the state.

He said the councillors’ decision to declare their support for Ize-Iyamu speaks volumes as the election draws nearer.