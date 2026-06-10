Edo Govt Shuts Three Schools In Akoko-Edo Over Security Threats

The Edo State Government has ordered the immediate closure of three secondary schools in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area following intelligence reports indicating credible security threats to students, staff, and surrounding communities.

In a circular dated June 9, 2026, and signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Edo, Enodolomwanyi Otamere, the government directed the closure of Ososo Grammar School, Ososo Comprehensive High School, and Makeke Secondary School, Makeke.

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According to the ministry, the decision was based on security advisories received from relevant agencies regarding threats in parts of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area.

The government said the temporary closure is aimed at safeguarding lives and property while security agencies intensify efforts to address the situation.

According to the Edo State Government, all academic and non-academic activities in the affected schools have been suspended until further notice.

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However, candidates currently writing the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will be allowed access to sit for their examinations under strict security arrangements and supervision by relevant security agencies and community stakeholders.

The Ministry directed principals of the affected schools to ensure the safe release of students to their parents and guardians, secure school facilities during the closure period, maintain communication with education and security authorities, and comply with any further directives issued by the government.

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Parents, guardians, and residents of the affected communities have also been urged to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies as efforts continue to restore normal academic activities as soon as possible.

The Edo State Government reaffirmed its commitment to protecting students, teachers, and school communities while addressing the security concerns in the affected areas.