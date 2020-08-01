Fire Razes Foam Market In Mushin

Tragedy struck in Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos State when fire razed a foam market in the community.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed the incident to journalists.

In a statement issued by the Director-General of the agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu the outbreak occurred around 1 pm at 16, Ladipo Street in Mushin.

Oke-Osanyintolu explained that first responders including LASEMA operatives have been deployed in the scene to prevent the fire from escalating to adjoining buildings.

Although the statement did not state whether there was any loss of human life following the fire outbreak, Channels Television learnt properties were lost.

SEE FULL STATEMENT:

Preliminary report on fire outbreak at 16, Ladipo Street, Mushin

The agency received distress calls to the 767/112 and responded to a report on the above. Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that a mattress shop was the initial source of the fire.

The flames subsequently escalated to other closely adjoining shops and the joint responders led by the Agency DG/CEO, Nigeria Police, LASG fire, LRU fire, LNSC worked together to curtail the inferno from escalating to more adjoining buildings.

There have been severe operational challenges due to huge crowds who have failed to comply with authorities and maintain appropriate distance for responders to work freely.

The closely located buildings have proven to be a challenge for curtailing the spread of the fire. The spread has been stopped and the operation is ongoing to fully extinguish the flames and determine the root cause.

Updates to follow

Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu

DG/CEO LASEMA

SEE PHOTOS BELOW: