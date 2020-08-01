Advertisement

Gunmen Kill Village Head In Nasarawa

Channels Television  
Updated August 1, 2020
The late village head of Odu community, Udege development area in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Amos Ewa Obere.

 

Gunmen have killed the village head of Odu community, Udege development area in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Amos Ewa Obere.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Bola Longe, confirmed this to Channels Television.

He said the killing occurred on Friday night, around 10 pm when the perpetrators stormed the community and shot the deceased, thus leading to his death.

Longe noted that the traditional leader sustained a grave injury in his stomach as a result of the gunshot and was rushed to the Mararaba Udege General Hospital, for medical attention where he gave up the ghost.

READ ALSO: FG Working Hard To Bring Back Girls From Lebanon – NAPTIP DG

The police boss revealed that security has been beefed up in the area.

Obere was a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police and the ward head of Odu and other surrounding villages.



More on Crime Watch

10 Suspected Pirates Accused Of Hijacking Vessel Denied Bail

Gunmen Kill 13 Family Members, One Other In Kogi

Niger Republic Citizen Arrested In Zamfara For Supplying Arms

Police Arrest Five Suspected Robbers In Ogun

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV