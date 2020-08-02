Edo Elections: Obaseki Not A Threat To APC, Says Oshiomhole

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has said that Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the coming Edo Governorship elections, is not a threat to his party.

Oshiomhole said this during an interview on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics, while responding to a question about whether Obaseki’s popularity was a threat to his party.

“How can he be a threat? A man who is not even eligible to contest elections? How can a snail be a threat in a race where tigers are involved?,” he said.

The ex-APC chairman had earlier said that he was confident in the party’s governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s ability to lead the state on the path of progressive development if elected in the September 19 governorship election.

