Bristow Helicopters Sacks 100 Pilots

The management of Bristow Helicopters Limited has terminated the appointment of 100 pilots.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the company said the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated its decision to lay off workers.

While describing the sacking as painful, the airline’s management said the move was inevitable in order to ensure the continuity of its business and delivery of essential services to its clients.

“This decision has not been made lightly, but having considered the state of the business and the very serious constraints caused by the spread of the COVID-19 disease and the downturn in the oil and gas market, the company must now take this painful, but decisive step to ensure the continuity of its business and delivery of essential services to its clients,” the statement partly read.

READ ALSO: Air Peace Sacks Pilots, Slashes Salaries Up To 40%

“One of these measures includes the right-sizing of the business to ensure that the company has the optimal level of personnel to continue the safe delivery of its services to its clients, whilst allowing the appropriate capacity for future growth.

“Accordingly, and with much regret, the company has taken the very difficult decision to release over 100 pilots and engineers (both National and Expatriates) over the next couple of weeks.”

This comes barely 24 hours after Air Peace sacked scores of pilots across its fleet while slashing staff salaries by up to 40 percent.

According to the airline’s spokesman, Mr. Stanley Olise, the retrenchment, and shedding of workers were not unlinked with the economic devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.