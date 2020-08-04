Vote Obaseki Because He Resisted Godfatherism, Wike Tells Edo People

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has revealed why the people of Edo State should re-elect the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, the governor believes his Edo counterpart has earned the confidence of the people by resisting what he called ‘godfatherism’ in the state.

“The mere fact that Obaseki resisted this godfatherism should be the one reason Edo people should vote for him. There are so many things about this election; it has nothing to do with Obaseki like I said,” Governor Wike said on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

He added, “First of all, Edo people, will you continue to allow godfatherism? Is it not an opportunity to end this godfatherism?

“You wake up in the morning and you tell Edo people something, in the night you call the same Edo people and say ‘what I said in the morning, I didn’t mean it’; how do we now know the one that you meant?”

Governor Wike accused the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, of enslaving the people of the state.

According to him, this led to the disagreement between Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor and the subsequent defection of the governor to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he emerged the party’s candidate in the election.

An Easy To Win Election

The Rivers governor stressed that his Edo counterpart had sometimes said he was “a governor but not a governor”.

He alleged that every appointment in Obaseki’s administration was done by Oshiomhole until the Edo governor took the decision to resist such.

Wike stated that the forthcoming election should be an easy one to win by the PDP as a result of the previous comments made by Oshiomhole about the party’s candidate.

He said, “If there is one election I think that should be easy to win, I think it is the Edo election.

“It is very simple and why it is very simple is that this is to test whether Nigerians love themselves or not; this will show whether Edo people love themselves or not.”

“Four years ago, the former national chairman of the APC said of everything he has achieved, that it is of the brainbox of the PDP candidate, Obaseki; it is clear, he said so.

“The same man said the PDP candidate in the 2016 election was not electable, why was he not electable? Because he said (I didn’t say, I am only quoting what Oshiomhole said), that young man, you can’t trust him with money. The same man who you cannot give an appointment to trust him with money is the same man you are telling Edo people ‘we can trust him with Edo people’s money,” Wike added.

However, the Oshiomhole has repeatedly denied the allegations and sought support for Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC candidate in the poll.