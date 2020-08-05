Advertisement

Edo Assembly Deputy Speaker Impeached

Channels Television  
Updated August 5, 2020
Edo Sate House of Assembly Complex

 

The Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Yekini Idiaye has been impeached.

Idiaye was impeached during plenary on Wednesday which was held at the Assembly complex in Benin City.

Hon. Roland Asoro, who is a member representing Orhionmwon II Constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) has been elected as the new Deputy Speaker.

His election follows the impeachment of Hon. Yekini Idiaye.



More on Politics

Edo Poll: Oshiomhole Has Lost Political Relevance, Says PDP

Fatai Adams Emerges Ondo PDP Chairman

Ondo Assembly Suspends Another Lawmaker

Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi Boycotts PDP Congress

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV