Edo Assembly Deputy Speaker Impeached
The Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Yekini Idiaye has been impeached.
Idiaye was impeached during plenary on Wednesday which was held at the Assembly complex in Benin City.
Hon. Roland Asoro, who is a member representing Orhionmwon II Constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) has been elected as the new Deputy Speaker.
His election follows the impeachment of Hon. Yekini Idiaye.
