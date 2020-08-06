Police Intercept 40-Foot Container Filled With Tramadol, Codeine In Lagos

The police in Apapa Area Command of Lagos State have intercepted a 40-foot container laden with drugs suspected to be Tramadol and codeine.

The container was intercepted on water and taken to a bonded terminal in Apapa.

A team of officers from Customs and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) joined the Area B Commander, Olasoji Akinbayo, on Thursday for inspection.

The Area B Commander has recently intercepted similar imports and has transferred the case and two suspects to government prosecutors.

The latest intercepted container is expected to also be handed over to appropriate authorities for further investigation and prosecution.

On Tuesday, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, hinted that drug trafficking was one of the factors fueling insecurity across the country.

Drug addiction and trafficking were one of the major issues the Federal Executive Council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, discussed at its last meeting, according to Monguno.

According to him, Nigeria has moved from a transit hub to a drug production centre.

He noted that 17 meth labs were recently shut down in the country and called for a wholesome national approach to stopping the drug menace.