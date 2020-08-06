Advertisement

Police Intercept 40-Foot Container Filled With Tramadol, Codeine In Lagos

Channels Television  
Updated August 6, 2020
The police, Customs and NDLEA on August 6, 2020, inspected an intercepted container discovered to harbour illegal drugs.
The police, Customs, and NDLEA on August 6, 2020, inspected an intercepted container discovered to harbour illegal drugs.

 

The police in Apapa Area Command of Lagos State have intercepted a 40-foot container laden with drugs suspected to be Tramadol and codeine.

The container was intercepted on water and taken to a bonded terminal in Apapa.

A team of officers from Customs and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) joined the Area B Commander, Olasoji Akinbayo, on Thursday for inspection.

The police, Customs, and NDLEA on August 6, 2020, inspected an intercepted container discovered to harbour illegal drugs.
Cartons of scrubbing brushes were included in the illegal container.

 

The Area B Commander has recently intercepted similar imports and has transferred the case and two suspects to government prosecutors.

The police, Customs, and NDLEA on August 6, 2020, inspected an intercepted container discovered to harbour illegal drugs.
Some of the cartons from the illegal container

 

The latest intercepted container is expected to also be handed over to appropriate authorities for further investigation and prosecution.

On Tuesday, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, hinted that drug trafficking was one of the factors fueling insecurity across the country.

The police, Customs, and NDLEA on August 6, 2020, inspected an intercepted container discovered to harbour illegal drugs.
A picture showing cartons stacked inside the illegal container.

 

Drug addiction and trafficking were one of the major issues the Federal Executive Council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, discussed at its last meeting, according to Monguno.

According to him,  Nigeria has moved from a transit hub to a drug production centre.

He noted that 17 meth labs were recently shut down in the country and called for a wholesome national approach to stopping the drug menace.



More on Local

20 Killed, Several Injured In Fresh Kaduna Attack

#RevolutionNow Not A Protest, It Is A Child’s Play – Adesina

Insurgents Penetrating Nigeria’s North-West, Expanding To South – U.S.

NGF To Meet Buhari Over Security Challenges

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV