327 Nigerians Set To Return From UK Today, Says NIDCOM

Three hundred and twenty seven Nigerians are set to return to the country today from the United Kingdom.

The evacuees have already departed the Gatwick Airport, London, and are expected to land at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja aboard an Air Peace flight, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), tweeted on its handle.

“They are expected to arrive at Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport Abuja later today and proceed on a 14-day SELF ISOLATION as mandated by NCDC and Presidential Task Force on COVID-19,” the agency added.

EVACUATION UPDATE: 327 returnees from the UK departed Gatwick Airport, London to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja today, August 9, 2020 at 11.15 am aboard @flyairpeace Flight No. P47854 operated by Air Europa Flight No AEA855.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted travels across the world, thousands of Nigerians have been evacuated back home.

On Saturday, NIDCOM said 332 evacuees had arrive the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos from the Gatwick Airport, London UK at about 7:40 pm Local time via Air Peace.

Earlier that day, 87 Nigerians had returned from Sudan with another 311 evacuees also coming from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In early June, the Federal Government said it had spent N169 million on the evacuation of Nigerians from overseas.