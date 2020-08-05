Advertisement

306 Nigerians Arrive In Abuja From UAE

Channels Television  
Updated August 5, 2020
The evacuues will tested negative to COVID-19. Photo: [email protected]

 

 

Three hundred and six Nigerians have arrived the country from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) said the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 8:00am.

“Some Evacuees will disembark in Abuja while others will proceed to MM Int’l Airport, Lagos,” NIDCOM tweeted on its handle.

According to the agency, although the evacuees have tested negative to COVID-19, they will be undergoing mandatory self-isolation in line with guidelines from the Presidential Task Force and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

 

 

On July 30th, about 102 stranded Nigerians arrived in Abuja from Morocco.

The evacuees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport with Air Morocco from Casablanca.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted travels across the world, thousands of Nigerians have been evacuated back home.

In early June, the Federal Government said it had spent N169 million on the evacuation of Nigerians returning from overseas.

 



