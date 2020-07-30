About 102 Stranded Nigerians Arrive In Abuja From Morocco

About 102 stranded Nigerians have arrived in Abuja from Morocco.

The evacuees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Thursday with Air Morocco from Casablanca.

This was announced on the official Twitter handle of the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

Prior to their return, the commission noted that the evacuees tested negative to COVID-19 and will proceed on a mandatory self-isolation.

“Air Morocco from Casablanca with estimated 102 Nigerians arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at about 1602hrs from Morroco today 30th July 2020,” the agency said.

“All Evacuees tested Negative to #COVID19 and will now proceed on a 14-day SELF-ISOLATION as mandated by the NCDC.”

