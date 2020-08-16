Your Service Will Always Be Remembered, Buhari Greets Babangida At 79

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) on his 79th birthday.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, joined family, friends, and associates to celebrate with the elder statesman.

“As the former military leader turns a new age, the President believes his services to the country will always be remembered,” the statement said.

“President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will continually strengthen Gen. Babangida, grant him good health and longer life.”

IBB served as a military President of Nigeria from 1985 until his resignation in 1993.