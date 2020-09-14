‘If I Perish, I Perish’: Mailafia Reports At DSS Office For Third Time

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Obadiah Mailafia on Monday honoured the invitation of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Jos, the Plateau state capital, for the third time.

Mailafia has been subject to a series of DSS invitations after making comments bordering on national security over live radio.

He had alleged that a governor from the northern part of the country is the leader of the Boko Haram terror group.

The DSS has described Mailafia’s comments as “fake news” designed to create “unnecessary tension” in the country.

Mailafia, meanwhile, has sued the DSS over the repeated invitations, which he described as an intimidation, harassment, persecution, and witch hunt.

On his arrival at the DSS office on Monday, people carried placards with different inscriptions calling for an end to his interrogation by security agents.

Mailafia said he honoured the invitation to show that he was a law abdiding citizen of Nigeria and to clarify whatever issues the security officials had with him.

“I do not know why I have been invited yet again,” he said. “This has nothing to do with politics. I spoke as a citizen of this country, who loves the people of this country.

“I am the voice of thousands of voiceless people; Muslim youths have taken me as their voice, Christian youths have taken me as their voice; thousands of people have been killed in this country, in Borno, in Yobe, in Adamawa, in Katsina, in Daura, in Birnin-Gwari, in Zamfara, in Niger, in Southern Kaduna, in Benue, in Plateau, all over the country.

“Even the other day, a pregnant woman was killed in Bayelsa. I am the voice of the holy martyrs, and if I perish, I perish.”