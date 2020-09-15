Anger In Osun As Police Chase Suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ To Death

A joint police task force on Tuesday was given a hot chase by aggrieved persons after an accident in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, according to eyewitnesses.

The accident involved three suspected internet fraudsters, who were being chased by the police unit.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening at the East bypass when the Toyota Corolla with registration number KUJ-553LY Abuja veered off the road during the chase and hit an electricity pole.

One of the victims gave up the ghost instantly while two others out of the three who sustained serious injuries later died while they were taking away.

Eyewitnesses said the police officers were given a hot chase by sympathisers while running away after the incident.

They were said to have been shooting sporadically into the air to be able to escape jungle justice.

The Osun state police spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment on the matter.