Nigerian Army Colonel Killed By Boko Haram In Borno

Colonel D.C Bako of the Nigerian Army has been killed in a Boko Haram ambush.

The news of Colonel Bako’s demise was disclosed by the Force, in a communique late on Monday.

According to the newsletter signed by an army spokesman, Colonel Ado Isa, the fallen soldier was gallant and was one of the finest war heroes.

The statement further revealed that Col DC Bako always led from the front and was a patriotic Nigerian, who led a patrol to clear Boko Haram Terrorists from Sabon Gari-Wajiroko axis near Damboa.

It was in carrying out his duty that the Colonel’s patrol team entered an ambush at about 10 a.m Sunday 20 September 2020.

“Under his able leadership, the troops cleared the ambush resulting in the killing of scores of terrorists and recovery of weapons and equipment.

“Sadly, however, he was wounded in action and immediately evacuated by the Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE to the 7 Division Hospital at Maimalari Cantonment.

“The late senior officer was recuperating well after a successful operation at the hospital, in good spirit, and also said his prayers in the early hours of this morning before his sad passing on at the hospital. May Almighty Allah grant his soul eternal rest. Ameen,” the communique read in part.

In his reaction to the death, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen TY Buratai expressed his heartfelt condolences to his esteemed family, on behalf of himself, gallant troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, and all well-meaning Nigerians.

The COAS said, “We are most grateful for his contributions and sacrifices to the motherland.

“May God grant eternal rest to the gentle soul of Col DC Bako and the souls of all Nigerian Army officers and soldiers who paid the supreme prize in the defence of our farther land”.