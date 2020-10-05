Advertisement

Kvitova Cruises Into Roland Garros Quarter-Finals

Updated October 5, 2020
Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova celebrates after winning against China’s Zhang Shuai during their women’s singles fourth round tennis match on Day 9 of The Roland Garros 2020 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)

 

Petra Kvitova cruised into the French Open quarter-finals on Monday with a 6-2, 6-4 win over China’s Zhang Shuai.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova is through to the last eight at Roland Garros for just the second time. Her best run in Paris came when she reached the semi-finals in 2012.

Seventh seed Kvitova, who missed last year’s tournament due to an arm injury, will next play German veteran Laura Siegemund.

“It’s been really difficult. It was a tough one for sure,” said Kvitova, who will climb back into the top 10 following her performance in Paris.

“She served very well and played very aggressive. I’m really happy I managed to win even if I didn’t manage to serve it out at 5-2.”

“When the roof is closed it’s like being indoors and I really love to play,” added Kvitova.

“I’m really glad to have found a way through the tournament so far.”

-AFP



