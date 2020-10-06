Advertisement

World No.131 Podoroska Makes Light Work Of Svitolina To Reach French Open Semis

Updated October 6, 2020
Nadia Podoroska
Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska celebrates after winning against Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina during their women’s singles quarter-final tennis match on Day 10 of The Roland Garros 2020 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on October 6, 2020. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

 

Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska became the first qualifier in the Open era on Tuesday to make the women’s semi-finals at Roland Garros after stunning third seed Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-4.

World number 131 Podoroska had never won a Grand Slam main draw match before the tournament and is the first Argentine woman to reach the last four of a major since Paola Suarez in Paris in 2004.

The 23-year-old Podoroska will play Polish teenager Iga Swiatek or Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan for a place in Saturday’s final.

