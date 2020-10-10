Advertisement

‘We’re Scared To Visit Home’: Nigerian Players, Arsenal’s Ian Wright, AS Roma Back #EndSARS

Emmanuel Egobiambu  
Updated October 10, 2020
The #EndSARS protests have continued in several cities across Nigeria.

 

Nigerian players, Arsenal legend, Ian Wright and Italian side, AS Roma, have thrown their weight behind the #EndSARProtests, demanding an end to brutality, extra-judicial killings and extortion by officials of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi, Leon Balogun; Moses Simon; Henry Onyekuru, Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, Shehu Abdullahi; John Ogu; and Henry Onyekuru, took to their Twitter handles, on Friday and Saturday, backing calls to #EndSARS.

“#EndSARS for the safety of Nigerians,” Ndidi tweeted. “We are scared to visit home because the people who are meant to protect us are killing us. Looking good with dreads is not a crime.”

“#EndSARS #EndSarsNow,” the 56-year-old Englishman who scored 185 goals in 288 appearances for Arsenal, tweeted alongside a love emoji and a Nigerian flag.

Italian side, AS Roma, tweeted on their Pidgin English handle in solidarity with their Nigerian fans.

Below are the tweets from Nigerian players, and others in the football circle: 



