‘We’re Scared To Visit Home’: Nigerian Players, Arsenal’s Ian Wright, AS Roma Back #EndSARS

Nigerian players, Arsenal legend, Ian Wright and Italian side, AS Roma, have thrown their weight behind the #EndSARProtests, demanding an end to brutality, extra-judicial killings and extortion by officials of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi, Leon Balogun; Moses Simon; Henry Onyekuru, Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, Shehu Abdullahi; John Ogu; and Henry Onyekuru, took to their Twitter handles, on Friday and Saturday, backing calls to #EndSARS.

“#EndSARS for the safety of Nigerians,” Ndidi tweeted. “We are scared to visit home because the people who are meant to protect us are killing us. Looking good with dreads is not a crime.”

“#EndSARS #EndSarsNow,” the 56-year-old Englishman who scored 185 goals in 288 appearances for Arsenal, tweeted alongside a love emoji and a Nigerian flag.

Italian side, AS Roma, tweeted on their Pidgin English handle in solidarity with their Nigerian fans.

Below are the tweets from Nigerian players, and others in the football circle:

#EndSARS for the safety of Nigerians… we are scared to visit home because the people who are meant to protect us are killing us. Looking good with dreads is not a crime.. — Ndidi Wilfred (@Ndidi25) October 10, 2020

We dey see wetin our fans for Naija dey go thru. We don read all una tweets and messages since.

We tanda wit una ✊🏽

And we pray say no innocent lives go lose again 🇳🇬#EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/nWX17rGwLv — AS Roma Pidgin (@ASRomaPidgin) October 10, 2020

The reasons for the #EndSARSProtests have just come to my attention via very disturbing images & tweets. It is never good when those charged with protecting the citizens are now terrorising, extorting or even killing the same citizens. I support #EndSarsProtests #EndSars 🇳🇬💔 pic.twitter.com/ledTmthfta — Leon Balogun (@LeonBalogun) October 9, 2020

#EndSARS for the safety of Nigerians… we are scared to visit home because the people who are meant to protect us are killing us. Looking good with dreads is not a crime.. — Ndidi Wilfred (@Ndidi25) October 10, 2020

The essence of law enforcement agents is to protect lives and properties of citizens. If the citizens they swore to protect are now their preys, then the purpose of its formation is defeated. #EndSARS #End BANDITRY Going on in the north#Togetherwestand💪 — MSimon27 (@Simon27Moses) October 9, 2020

In a world where genuine love for ourselves seems to be so scarce, I sincerely pray that the right thing is done to put an end to the strife. #EndNorthBanditry #EndPoliceBrutality 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hkQpd9eo6C — AhmedMusa718 (@Ahmedmusa718) October 9, 2020