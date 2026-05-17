Victors, Disputes, Upsets In APC House Of Reps Primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday concluded its House of Representatives primaries in several states ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Saturday’s exercise produced a mix of consensus candidates, high-profile victories, and controversies ranging from violence to allegations of candidate imposition and unlawful detention.

The primaries, originally scheduled for Friday, were shifted to Saturday and formed part of the ruling party’s preparations for the next elections.

While many constituencies produced clear winners, the exercise was overshadowed by disputes in states like Ondo, Ekiti, Katsina, and Niger.

READ ALSO: Amaewhule, Dekor, Other Wike Loyalists Win APC Reps Primaries In Rivers

Ondo Appeal Process For Aggrieved Aspirants

In Ondo State, the APC invited dissatisfied aspirants to submit their complaints to the party’s Primary Appeal Committee.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the State Secretary, Alex Kalejaye, said the committee would sit at the party secretariat along Olu Obasanjo Road in Akure to hear petitions from aggrieved House of Representatives aspirants.

“The party urges aspirants to take advantage of the availability of the Appeal Committee, put in place for the purpose of fair play and justice, to present their complaints,” the statement read.

Kalejaye said the committee would remain at the secretariat until all complaints had been addressed “in the interest of fairness and unity of the fold”.

Ekiti Poll Declared Inconclusive Over Violence

It was a similar situation in Ekiti State, where the APC declared the primary election in Oye/Ikole Federal Constituency inconclusive following violence in some voting centres.

The Chairman of the National Assembly Primary Election Committee, Asipa Wasiu, said the process could not be completed due to “pockets of crisis” and that the APC National Working Committee (NWC) would determine the next course of action.

“As we are all aware, we have six federal constituencies in Ekiti. But the issue in Ekiti North One, which comprises Oye and Ikole, is going to be handled by the National Working Committee of the party,” he said.

Wasiu urged party members and stakeholders to await further directives from the NWC.

Despite the disruption, winners emerged in five other constituencies.

Incumbent lawmaker Steve Olusola Fatoba won the Ekiti Central I ticket with 8,943 votes.

Oladapo Karounwi defeated incumbent Abiodun Omoleye in Ekiti Central II, polling 6,573 votes to 2,096.

In Ekiti South I, Okoro Toyin Zaccheaus scored 9,798 votes to defeat incumbent Rufus Adeni Ojuawo, who polled 1,842 votes.

Incumbent Richard Bamisile retained the Ekiti South II ticket with 4,379 votes, while Ibrahim Olanrewaju defeated incumbent Kolawole Akinlayo in Ekiti North II by 6,856 votes to 2,102.

Wike’s Allies Dominate Rivers Primaries

In Rivers State, several politicians aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, secured APC tickets.

Among the winners was Martins Amaewhule, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, who clinched the Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency ticket with 17,968 votes.

Incumbent lawmaker Dumnamene Dekor retained the Gokana/Khana ticket, defeating Israel Ngbuelo by 17,073 votes to 1,220.

Other successful candidates included Solomon Bob, Frederick Apiafi, Igwe Precious, Blessing Amadi, Cyril Hart, Isobo Jack, Felix Nwaeke, Victor Obuzor, Chibuzor Nwamaka, Nyebuchi Joy, and Linda Stewart.

Announcing the results in Port Harcourt, Chairman of the Election Committee, Wahab Owokoniran, said the exercise was conducted peacefully despite fears of violence.

“I want to let the world know that the election was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere. We did not experience any form of rancour, infighting, or any problem whatsoever,” he said.

Plateau Upset

Meanwhile, in Plateau, a major political upset emerged in the primaries as incumbent lawmaker Yusuf Gagdi failed to secure the party’s ticket for another term.

Gagdi, who represents Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, was defeated by John Tonshinen in the closely contested primary election.

Tonshinen polled 299,968 votes to emerge victorious, while Gagdi scored 5,849 votes. Another aspirant, Hopar Gopbia, received five votes.

Ebonyi Primaries Conducted Peacefully

In Ebonyi State, Governor Francis Nwifuru described the primaries as peaceful and orderly.

Addressing concerns over members who resigned to pursue political ambitions, the governor said their decisions were in line with democratic principles.

“Those who are contesting are acting in line with democratic ideals,” he said. “Our joy is that today’s exercise went as planned and as expected. It was very peaceful and calm.”

Among the winners were Chinedu Ogah (Ikwo/Ezza South), Iduma Igariwey (Afikpo/Edda), and Nkemkanma Kama (Ohanivo Federal Constituency).

Katsina Aspirant Alleges Detention

In Katsina State, a former aspirant for the Mani/Bindawa Federal Constituency, Ahmed Saleh, alleged that security operatives detained him for more than 24 hours to prevent him from participating in the primary election.

Saleh claimed the detention was carried out on the directive of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda.

Despite his absence, he secured 1,256 votes, while the governor’s Special Adviser on Girl Child Education and Child Development, Jamila Mani, won the contest with 24,989 votes.

Other Key Victories Nationwide

Across the country, several notable politicians also emerged as APC candidates.

In Katsina, Yusuf Buhari, son of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, won the Daura Federal Constituency ticket.

In Kaduna State, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas secured the Zaria Federal Constituency ticket unopposed.

Former lawmaker Samaila Suleiman won the Kaduna North ticket, while several other candidates emerged across the state.

In Kebbi State, former Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Jafar Ahmed Jega, defeated incumbent lawmaker Mansur Musa Jega to secure the Jega/Gwandu/Aleiro ticket.

Former Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs, Yusuf Tanko Sununu, also emerged as the APC candidate for the Yauri/Shanga/Ngaski Federal Constituency.

Protests In Niger And Kebbi

Heading to Niger State, some constituencies witnessed protests over alleged attempts to impose candidates.

The Gurara/Tafa/Suleja and Shiroro primaries were reportedly stalled following disagreements among party members.

Similarly, in Kebbi State, supporters of Bashar Suleman Bajida protested the emergence of incumbent lawmaker Kabir Ibrahim Tukura in the Zuru/Fakai/Sakaba/Danko Wasagu Federal Constituency, alleging that some party executives compromised the process.

The primaries are part of the APC’s broader strategy to select candidates for the 2027 general elections, with Senate primaries and other nomination exercises continuing in the coming days.