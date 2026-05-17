Amaewhule, Dekor, Other Wike Loyalists Win APC Reps Primaries In Rivers

The camp loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Nyesom Wike, recorded victories in the All Progressives Congress House of Representatives primaries held across Rivers State on Saturday, with Martins Amaewhule, Dumnamene Dekor and several other allies emerging as candidates for the 2027 general elections.

The primaries, conducted in wards across the state, were part of the APC’s nationwide exercise to select candidates for the House of Representatives ahead of the next general election.

Among the most prominent winners was Amaewhule, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, a key ally of Wike, who secured the APC ticket for the Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency after polling 17,968 votes.

Incumbent lawmaker Dekor also retained his grip on the Gokana/Khana Federal Constituency ticket, defeating Israel Ngbuelo by 17,073 votes to 1,220.

READ ALSO:Abbas, Others Emerge APC Candidates In Kaduna House Of Reps Primaries

Other notable winners include Solomon Bob, who clinched the Abua/Odual/Ahoada East Federal Constituency ticket with 16,079 votes, and Frederick Apiafi, who won the Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency with 8,550 votes.

In the Port Harcourt constituencies, Hon. Igwe Precious emerged as the candidate for Port Harcourt I with 5,885 votes, while Blessing Amadi won Port Harcourt II with 5,674 votes.

Cyril Hart secured the Degema/Bonny ticket after polling 7,203 votes to defeat Philmore Tony, who scored 1,020 votes. Isobo Jack won the Akuku-Toru/Asari-Toru Federal Constituency with 11,303 votes.

Felix Nwaeke was returned as candidate for the Eleme/Tai/Oyigbo Federal Constituency with 18,605 votes, while Victor Obuzor clinched the Ahoada West/Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni ticket with 15,626 votes.

In the Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency, Chibuzor Nwamaka polled 10,440 votes to defeat Obasi Chinazam, who secured 2,423 votes.

Nyebuchi Joy won the Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency with 13,704 votes, defeating Adiele Lawrence, who polled 2,030 votes.

Linda Stewart also emerged victorious in the Okrika/Ogu/Bolo Federal Constituency, scoring 12,347 votes to defeat Tekena Ikiaki, who garnered 3,880 votes.

Announcing the outcome at the APC State Secretariat in Port Harcourt, Chairman of the Election Committee, Wahab Owokoniran, described the exercise as peaceful and orderly, despite widespread expectations of violence.

“I want to let the world know that the election was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere. We did not experience any form of rancour, infighting or any problem whatsoever, contrary to the impression out there that Rivers State is very violent.

“Surprisingly, I myself was disappointed that there wasn’t any form of violence. So, congratulations to Rivers State,” he said.