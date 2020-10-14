Protests Continue, Nigerians Demand #EndSWAT

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Protests against police brutality and extra-judicial killings continue on Wednesday with a new hashtag #EndSWAT.

The protest follows the decision of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to set up a new unit called the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team, to replace the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Unit (SARS).

According to the protesters, the agitation continues because the decision to immediately replace SARS operatives with SWAT is hasty and unpremeditated.

“All hashtags remain valid towards the struggle. Be vigilant. This is about all of us. We are all in pains right now but don’t let those we have lost die in vain. I saw the SWAT thing. Hasty. But will address,” #EndSARS convener, Segun Awosanya, popularly known as Segalinks tweeted on Tuesday morning.

At the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, some of the protesters can be seen chanting songs of solidarity and demonstrating despite the early morning rain.

See below tweets containing photos and videos from the protest…

Happening NOW at Lekki Toll Gate. Rain isn’t dampening our spirits!! We remain focused on the GOAL. #ENDSARSNOW #ENDSWAT pic.twitter.com/1K8rkOFeGy — A Cup of Khafi ☕️💪🏾 #SARSMUSTEND (@KhafiKareem) October 14, 2020

Celebrity or not, Influencer or not, once I see #EndSWAT in your tweets, I’m Retweeting all aggressively — Baba Dudu 🌚 (@BlvckDotun) October 14, 2020

#EndSWAT Be nigerian, be black, be angry, be wayward, be disrespectful, be young, fuck sht up. No rest for the wicked. pic.twitter.com/9UhPeWazZJ — ᴮᴱ #ᴇɴᴅsᴀʀs ||| 🖤 ʙᴛs sᴛᴀɴ (@Jinaga_rm) October 14, 2020

The protesters said the agitation continues until all their five demands are met. According to them, measures have been put in place to measure the progress and how the demands are met.

The five demands include the immediate release of all arrested protesters; justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families and setting up an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reports of police misconduct (within 10 days).

Other demands include psychological evaluation and retraining of all disbanded SARS before they can be redeployed and an increase in police salary so that they are adequately compensated for protecting the lives and property of citizens.

Meanwhile, the presidential panel on Tuesday approved the demands of #SARSMUSEND protesters, including halting the use of force against protesters and the unconditional release of arrested citizens.

The five-point demands of the protesters were okayed at a forum convened by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the National Human Rights Commission, with stakeholders, a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said.