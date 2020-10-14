Advertisement

‘Reform The Police’: Eagles Legend Kanu Backs #SARSMUSTEND Protests

Emmanuel Egobiambu  
Updated October 14, 2020
#SARSMUSTEND protesters in Alausa, Ikeja.

 

 

Former Super Eagles captain Kanu Nwankwo has endorsed the #SARSMUSTEND protests sweeping through the country, calling for the reformation of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). 

The former Arsenal forward in a video on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, however, called on the protesters to be cautious and ensure they are safe.

“Please! Please!! Please!!! If you are on the street protesting, please be safe,” the Atlanta 1996 Olympic gold medalist and former Ajax Amsterdam player, added.

“No more lives lost. One love, one Nigeria. EndSARS and reform the police. God bless us all.”

 

Although the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu had dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), an arm of the force, the protesters have continued to take to the streets.

Obviously irked by the announcement of a new unit to replace SARS, the protests which began over a week under the #ENDSARS banner, have recently morphed into #SARSMUSTEND and #ENDSWAT.

A file photo: Demonstrators hold placards while they stand on the road to protest against abuses by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) at the Lekki toll Plaza in Lagos, on October 12, 2020. PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP

 

A presidential panel on Tuesday approved the demands of #SARSMUSEND protesters, including halting the use of force against protesters and the unconditional release of arrested citizens.

Five-Point Demand

The five-point demands of the protesters were okayed at a forum convened by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the National Human Rights Commission, with stakeholders, a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said.

It was a multi-stakeholders’ forum attended by leaders and representatives of civil society organisations in Nigeria, activists from the entertainment industry, and the #ENDSARS movement and development partners.

Across several cities in Africa’s most populous nation, the protesters have blocked major routes, leaving many stranded.

In Nigeria’s commercial centre, the agitators blocked the ever-busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the Lekki Expressway and other routes, vowing not to backtrack on their requests.

A similar situation is equally playing out in the nation’s seat of power, Abuja. They also assembled at the entrance of the Ministry of Justice and displayed placards demanding justice for slain victims of police brutality.



