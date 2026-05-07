Police Arrest, Extradite Chinese Fugitive Over $245m Ponzi Fraud Allegations

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has confirmed the arrest and extradition of Xu Qing, a Chinese national accused of orchestrating a massive Ponzi-style investment fraud estimated at over $245 million.

Authorities said the suspect was returned to China to stand trial after being apprehended in Ogun State.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, police spokesperson Anthony Placid disclosed that the operation was coordinated by the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) in Abuja following an official request from Chinese law enforcement agencies.

Chinese authorities had reportedly declared Xu wanted in Beijing over allegations linked to the unlawful collection of public funds on a large scale.

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According to the police, investigations showed that the suspect fled China and entered Nigeria on November 5, 2024, allegedly to avoid prosecution. A warrant for his arrest was later issued on November 12, 2025, by the Shinan Sub-Bureau of the Qingdao Public Security authority.

Placid explained that INTERPOL operatives in Abuja, acting on intelligence reports and conducting prolonged surveillance, eventually traced the fugitive to a factory in Olowotedo, Siun Village, within Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State. He was arrested there on April 24, 2026.

Following his arrest, Xu Qing was deported to the People’s Republic of China on April 28, 2026, under existing bilateral policing and international cooperation arrangements, where he is expected to face prosecution for the alleged financial crimes.

“Acting on intelligence and sustained surveillance operations, operatives of INTERPOL NCB Abuja successfully tracked and arrested the fugitive at a factory located in Olowotedo, Siun Village, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State on 24th April 2026 after which the suspect was repatriated to the People’s Republic of China on 28th April 2026 through bilateral police cooperation arrangements to face prosecution for the offences,” the statement said.

The statement added that Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu reiterated the force’s determination to deepen collaboration with international security agencies in the fight against cross-border criminal activities.

Disu also urged Nigerian companies and employers to thoroughly verify the backgrounds of foreign nationals before entering into business relationships or employment agreements, including seeking assistance from law enforcement agencies when necessary.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to preventing Nigeria from becoming a refuge for international fugitives and will continue to work closely with global partners to combat transnational organised crime,” the statement added.