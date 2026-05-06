Gunmen Kill Family Of Five In Plateau — Police

Fresh violence has again erupted in Plateau State following a deadly attack by gunmen on the Nding Susut community in the Fan District of the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, leaving five persons dead and three others injured, according to police authorities.

The late-night attack, which occurred on Tuesday, has heightened fears among residents amid growing concerns over recurring violence in parts of the state.

Residents said the attackers stormed the community at about 8 p.m. and opened fire on people who were seated outside their homes.

A community member, Weng Christopher, told Channels Television that the gunmen attacked members of a family seated in their compound, triggering panic in the area.

According to him, one of the victims initially escaped but was later pursued and killed by the assailants.

“This is becoming too frequent. People are living in constant fear. We can no longer sleep peacefully because these attacks keep happening,” Christopher said.

While reacting to the incident, the Publicity Secretary of Berom Youth Moulders, Rwang Tengwong, condemned the killings and described the persistent attacks as disturbing.

“The gunmen came around 8 p.m. and attacked members of a family who were sitting outside. One person ran away but was later traced and killed,” Tengwong said.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Kill Pastor, Wife, Two Children In Fresh Plateau Attack

He expressed concern that the affected community is located about 50 metres from a military checkpoint, yet attacks continue to occur.

“It is disturbing that this community is very close to a military checkpoint, yet these attackers continue to strike and escape without arrests,” he added.

Tengwong said that the attackers also attempted to invade the Rim community in neighbouring Riyom Local Government Area on the same night but were repelled by local vigilantes and personnel of Operation Rainbow.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the attack, stating that five persons, identified as four females and a nine-year-old boy, were killed. Three other female victims sustained varying degrees of injuries and are receiving treatment at the General Hospital.

In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Plateau Command, Alfred Alabo, said the corpses of the deceased have been deposited at the hospital mortuary.

“The assailants opened fire on residents who were seated in front of their houses, resulting in the tragic loss of five lives, four females and one nine-year-old boy. Three other victims, all females, sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving treatment,” the statement read.

The police said a team led by the Divisional Police Officer in Barkin Ladi was immediately mobilised to the scene after receiving reports of the incident, adding that the area had been secured and normalcy was gradually being restored.

The Commissioner of Police in Plateau State, Bassey Ewah, condemned the attack and announced the deployment of additional tactical teams and operational assets to Barkin Ladi to prevent further violence.

“The Plateau State Police Command remains committed to protecting lives and restoring lasting peace in the state. We urge residents to remain calm and law-abiding and cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information that could aid ongoing investigations,” Ewah said.

The latest incident comes barely one week after another attack reportedly claimed five lives in the same axis, worsening fears among residents over the deteriorating security situation in Plateau communities.