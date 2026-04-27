Gunmen Kill 29 In Adamawa Communities, Fintiri Visits Affected Areas

No fewer than 29 persons were killed following an attack on Guyaku and Telabala communities in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State by gunmen.

According to witnesses, the attackers invaded the community during a football match at the community’s primary school at about 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, shooting sporadically and prompting residents to flee to safer locations amid confusion and fear.

The attack came about a week after a similar incident in Mayo Ladde in Hong Local Government Area of the state. The attackers also set religious buildings ablaze.

Some residents could not hold back their tears as they openly lamented the loss of family members.

A resident of Guyaku, Musa Guyaku, said: “Yesterday evening, youths organised a football match between two communities, Zangula and another village. Suddenly, gunmen invaded our community and were shooting sporadically, killing two persons sitting in a hut and burning down the hut.”

When asked about the total number of casualties, he said he could not give an exact figure.

Governor Umaru Fintiri, who cut short other official engagements, visited the community to assess the situation. He described the attack as heartbreaking, noting that it came shortly after a similar incident in Hong LGA.

According to the governor, he visited to assess the impact of the attack by what he described as criminal elements of Boko Haram and to calm the victims.

He assured residents that the government and security agencies are on top of the situation and will ensure their protection. He also commiserated with the traditional ruler of the kingdom over the unfortunate incident.

Governor Fintiri, visibly worried, sympathised with the people and confirmed that about 29 persons died in the attack, describing the incident as sad and unfortunate.

“We will continue to do our best because they are our people, and we will stand by them and ensure that government collaborates with the military and other security agencies to ensure that they are well protected,” he said.

Also speaking, the traditional ruler of Gombi Chiefdom, His Royal Majesty Aggrey Bechour-Ali, revealed that security agencies had earlier advised them to suspend Sallah celebrations due to security alerts, which they complied with.

“There are informants in our midst who may even be sons of the soil,” he said, adding that the attackers took advantage of the football match to strike.

The governor took a guided tour of affected areas where motorcycles were set ablaze, a church building was burnt, and several people were killed or injured.

Residents were also seen evacuating their belongings while fleeing the community.

Worried by the development, the governor assured the people that additional measures would be taken to prevent a recurrence.

The latest attack highlights ongoing security concerns in rural communities in Adamawa State’s northern corridor and underscores the need for sustained vigilance and rapid response mechanisms to safeguard lives and property.