Police Arrest 30 Suspected Kidnappers, Recover Firearms In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has recorded major successes in its fight against crime, arresting 30 suspected kidnappers, four gunrunners, and several car theft suspects during operations in April 2026.

Addressing journalists, the state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, said the achievements were the result of sustained intelligence-led policing, coordinated tactical operations, and increased patrols across the state.

He disclosed that police operatives also recovered five firearms with live ammunition, including an anti-riot gun, as well as four stolen vehicles during the period under review.

According to him, one of the key operations took place along the Kaduna–Abuja Expressway, where security operatives engaged suspected bandits in a gun duel. The suspects reportedly fled with gunshot wounds, abandoning an AK-47 rifle and ammunition.

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In another case, police rescued a seven-year-old boy who had been kidnapped in Kubau Local Government Area after a ransom of ₦40 million was demanded. The child was found in Soba Local Government Area, while a suspect was later arrested in Katsina State and is assisting with investigations.

The command also dismantled a suspected car theft syndicate, arresting multiple suspects in Kaduna, Kano, and Katsina states. Vehicles recovered include a Toyota Corolla and a Pontiac Vibe believed to have been stolen.

In separate operations, police arrested individuals found in possession of illegal firearms, including a locally fabricated AK-47 rifle and another locally made gun concealed in a sack.

Additionally, a suspect was apprehended in Zaria with 44 sealed packages of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis.

CP Muhammad reaffirmed the command’s commitment to tackling criminal activities across Kaduna State, stating that efforts are ongoing to apprehend fleeing suspects and dismantle criminal networks across the state.

He expressed appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police, Olutunji Disu, and the Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, for their continued support.

The police commissioner also commended residents for providing timely and credible information, urging the public to sustain cooperation with security agencies.

“We remain resolute in making Kaduna State unsafe for criminals and safe for law-abiding citizens,” he said.