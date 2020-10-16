EndSARS Protesters Hold Jummat Prayers On The Road

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

#EndSARS protesters in Abuja on Friday continued their protests across the city, demanding justice for all victims of police brutality and killings.

While they continue to press for their demands to be met, the protest took another twist as the Muslim youths observed their Jummat prayers on the road.

This comes 24 hours after the Federal Capital Territory Security Committee directed that all street demonstrations, protests, and processions will not be allowed anywhere within its environs henceforth.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye, on Thursday, the development became necessary due to the dangers posed by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Muslim protesters in Lagos also did the same as they held their Jummat prayers at the protest ground near the House of Assembly Drive, Alausa.

Days after the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, set up a new unit called the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team, to replace the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Unit (SARS), the protests only seem to be gaining more momentum as many Nigerians suspect the new unit may amount to a mere change of name.

As the protest continued on Friday with many rejecting the SWAT unit, the police have said no member of SARS will be in the unit and referred to the unit as Tactical Unit rather than SWAT.

The police did not state whether it has changed the name of the unit from SWAT to Tactical Unit as an image (below) the force tweeted on Wednesday suggested.

Beyond setting up a new unit, prospective members of the new team are expected to undergo a psychological and medical examination to ascertain their fitness and eligibility for the new assignment.

The IGP has also ordered all personnel of the disbanded SARS to report to the Force headquarters in Abuja for debriefing, psychological and medical examination.

While a time-frame for the medical evaluation has not been disclosed, the IGP was quoted to have said in a statement by the Force PRO, Frank Mba, that the officers are expected to undergo the process as a prelude to further training and reorientation before being redeployed into mainstream policing duties.

The medical examination will be carried out by a newly set-up Police Counselling and Support Unit (PCSU), a unit which the Force says will, henceforth, engage in psychological management, reorientation and training of the officers of the force deployed for tactical operations and other duties.

“The unit, which is domiciled with the Force Medical Department and coordinated by the Force Medical Officer, has its membership drawn from among psychiatrists, psychologists, medics, pastors, and imams, public relations practitioners, civil society and other human rights groups with relevant qualification and expertise,” the statement read in part.