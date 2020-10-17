How Surulere #EndSARS Protest Victim Was Killed – Witness

An eyewitness has revealed how the victim of the #EndSARS protest in the Surulere area of Lagos State died.

Mr Sam Okafor, who said the victim – Mr Okechukwu Iloamuazor – was his driver, died on Monday after he got hit by a stray bullet.

He stressed that Iloamuazor did not partake in the protest, noting that they were both heading to Ilupeju when they ran into the protesters in Surulere.

“We were stuck in the traffic caused by the protesters who were shouting End SARS. For more than 40 minutes, there was no movement,” Okafor was quoted as saying by Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during a condolence visit to the family of the victim on Saturday.

Iloamuazor’s boss added, “I wound down the windshield for fresh air, while Iloamuazor got down from the car to stretch his body. After stretching, he put his both hands into his pockets and trying to figure out where the traffic started.

“Suddenly we heard gunshot three times. The next thing I saw was Iloamuazor falling from his position. His hands remained in his pockets as he fell. I ran out of the car and screamed for help.

“People came and started performing all sorts of things to save him. The police came to the scene and I told them my driver had been shot on the spot.”

Okafor urged Governor Sanwo-Olu to ensure justice was served in the matter, saying he was yet to be relieved of the shock.

On his part, the governor informed the family of the victim that all the four policemen who opened fire on the protesters in Surulere had been identified by the government and the police authorities.

He stated that the state government would take the officers’ punishment beyond the established disciplinary guidelines of the police.

Iloamuazor, 55, died during the protest that ended bloody when the police attempted to disperse some of the protesters who were moving towards the Anti-Cultism Police Command in Surulere.

A policeman, Inspector Ayodeji Erinfolami, also died in the incident.