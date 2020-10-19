Advertisement
#EndSARS: Nigerian Governors Appeal To Demonstrators To Call Off Protests
The Nigeria Governor’ Forum (NGF) has asked the #EndSARS protesters to end the demonstrations across the country.
NGF Chairman and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, made the appeal after an emergency meeting which held on Sunday.
Fayemi said the call is necessary as criminal elements may capitalise on the protests by maiming innocent citizens and destroying properties.
According to him, the governours resolved to “appeal for the call off of protests as a continuation grossly exposes the fragile economic fundamentals of the country; particularly as criminal elements and hoodlums have hijacked the protests by maiming innocent citizens, looting and destroying properties.”
On the recent attack on Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, the forum condemned the unfortunate incident.
READ ALSO: #EndSARS: Hoodlums Hijack Benin Protest, Free Prisoners
Fayemi also asked the protesters to “engage with the government appropriately at both the national and state level to ensure that the protests are not taken over by hoodlums who are instigating a breakdown in law and order in many parts of the country.”
SEE FULL STATEMENT HERE:
ISSUED AT THE END OF THE 20TH TELECONFERENCE EMERGENCY MEETING OF THE NIGERIA GOVERNORS’ FORUM HELD ON SUNDAY, 18TH OCTOBER 2020
We, members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), at an Emergency meeting held today, Sunday, 18th October 2020, deliberated extensively on the nationwide protests, riots and demonstrations.
Governors thereafter Resolved to:
- Condemn the attack on Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State by armed persons while he was addressing anti-police brutality protesters in the state capital Osogbo; protesters are encouraged to engage with the government appropriately at both the national and State level to ensure that the protests are not taken over by hoodlums who are instigating a breakdown in law and order in many parts of the country.
- Activate a Judicial Panel of Enquiry to receive all cases of police brutality by officers of the disbanded SARS Unit. Each State is also expected to kickstart a compensation mechanism for all victims.
- Endorse the call by demonstrators for improved governance predicated on an enforcement regime that takes into cognizance the fundamental human rights and liberties of all citizens in the country;
- Act on all the Demands made by the EndSARS protesters raising some concerns with the shifting nature of the demands which creates uncertainty on the exact expectations and ultimate goal;
- Finally, appeal for the call off of protests as a continuation grossly exposes the fragile economic fundamentals of the country; particularly as criminal elements and hoodlums have hijacked the protests by maiming innocent citizens, looting and destroying properties.
Governor Kayode Fayemi
Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum
14th October 2020