How To Check 2020 WAEC Results In Seven Simple Steps

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released the 2020 WASSCE results with the portal for checking also opened.

WAEC Head of National Office, Patrick Areghan via the WAEC official Twitter handle @waecnigeria, announced the release of the results on Monday.

He said 1,549,740 candidates registered for the 2020 examination while 1,538,445 candidates eventually sat for the examinations.

The examinations also saw 780,660 of the candidates being male while 757,785 were female representing 50.74 percent and 49.26 percent respectively

“The results of 215,149 candidates, representing 13.98 per cent of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice,” he added.

“The cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council for determination in due course.”

“The examination was also administered to candidates from some schools in the Benin Republic, Ivory Coast, and Equatorial Guinea where the Nigeria curriculum for Senior Secondary School is being used, he added

WAEC 2020: How To Check SSCE Results

For candidates who sat for the 2020 examination, there is a step-by-step format to check the results.

Candidates are urged to get the result checker pin and serial number in the smart identity card they used during the WAEC examination.

Below is how candidates can check the 2020 WAEC results following its release by the examination body:

1. Visit WAEC’s result checking portal: https://www.waecdirect.org

2. Input or enter your WAEC Examination Number in the column provided for such.

3. Pick your Examinator Year.

4. Select your Examination Type. In this case, it is the “school candidate result.”

5. Go ahead and enter the Card Serial Number.

6. After this, enter the Card PIN afterwards.

7. Once done, click on the “Submit” button. This will enable you to get your 2020 WAEC result.

