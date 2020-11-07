Absence Of Youth Representatives Stalls Lagos Inquiry

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on police brutality failed to sit on Saturday after members could not form a quorum.

Chairman of the panel and retired Chief Judge of Lagos, Justice Doris Okuwobi said the youth representatives did not show up for today’s sitting.

Their absence may not be unconnected to the freezing of the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the #EndSARS protests in which one of them, Rinu Odulala, a member of the panel is said to have been affected.

A source close to the panel confirmed to Channels Television that it views this as a direct attack on the sitting.

This comes a day after a Federal High Court in Abuja granted the request of the Central Bank of Nigeria to freeze the said accounts as filed by the apex bank on October 20.

The court order directed the affected banks to freeze all transactions on the accounts for a period of 180 days pending the outcome of an investigation currently being conducted by the CBN.