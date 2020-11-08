Ondo Residents Lament As Fire Razes Shops, Destroys Properties Worth Millions

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Residents of Ijomu area in Akure, Ondo State have raised alarm following an early morning inferno which razed several shops and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

The fire incident which affected about 15 shops started around 4:00am destroying goods drugs, consumables, assorted drinks, textiles, leather goods as well as electronics.

Some of the victims and eyewitnesses who spoke to Channels Television said they were able to put out the fire through self-efforts as firefighters were unavailable.

The Community leader, Afolabi Fayehun, said frantic efforts were made to get help from fire service officials. He claimed he was told by the officials that there was no fire fighting truck available in the state.

Modupe Daramola, a victim who spoke in Yoruba Language said her tailoring shop was destroyed by the inferno. Items burnt include all her machines as well as customers’ clothes. She appealed to the government for assistance to re-boost her small-scale business.

Some of the victims who have just stocked their shops with goods before the incident were said to have collapsed and rushed to the hospital on seeing the damages done by the inferno.