Reports Of Army Searching For DJ Switch ‘Further From The Truth’ – Brigadier Taiwo

The Nigerian Army has denied reports that it set up a manhunt for Disc Jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, popularly known as DJ Switch.

Speaking on Saturday, before the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the state government to investigate cases of police brutality, Commander of the 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Brigadier General Ahmed Taiwo, said the claims were “further from the truth”.

Since the shootings that took place at the Lekki Tollgate on October 20, it had been widely reported that DJ Switch was allegedly being haunted by security agencies for streaming the incident live on Instagram.

In her live stream at the scene of the incident which immediately went viral at the time, many injured persons could be seen, as other protesters tried to extract the bullets from the bleeding people after the men in military uniform had opened fire.

Some were also seen administering CPR to revive other injured victims.

It was also widely reported by some eyewitnesses that several had been killed and the security officers were clearing up the bodies – claims which the military immediately dismissed as fake news.

The incident came hours after the Lagos State Government declared a 24-hour curfew as part of efforts to stop the violence which had broken out in some parts of the state by criminal elements who have been hijacking the peaceful protests.

Seeking Asylum

There have also been reports that DJ switch fled the country following threats to her life which immediately sparked various hashtags across social media, including #ProtectDJSwitch.

While her whereabouts remain sketchy, her boss, one half of the now-defunct P-Square group, Peter Okoye, last week confirmed that she was out of the country for safety reasons.

Some said she had sought and been granted asylum in Canada.

But the Canadian embassy in a recent statement clarified that individuals cannot directly apply for resettlement.

The embassy, however, did not make any direct reference to the DJ.