Police Arrest Nine Suspected Serial Rapists, 16 For Other Crimes

The police in Katsina State have arrested nine suspected serial rapists who have been accused of continuously raping a 14-year-old girl, identified as Auwa Mato.

The Police Spokesman in the state, Gambo Isah, disclosed this on Wednesday at the command headquarters, Katsina during a press briefing to showcase the recent achievements made by the command in the fight against Banditry, Kidnapping, Cattle rustling and other forms of crime and criminality in the state.

According to Isah, “the fact of the rape case was that on 06/11/2020 at about 14:20hrs, one Mua’zu Yakubu m, aged 40 years of Kwadage village of Mai’adua Local Government Area of the state reported at Mai’adua Division that at different dates and times the nine suspects comprising 60-year-old Musa Haru, all of the same address, lured his daughter Auwa Mato and had an unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“In the course of the investigation, suspects confessed to the commission of the offence. Victims were taken to the Comprehensive Health Center, Mai’adua for medical examination which shows that suspect, Shafi’u Mamman and the victim, Auwa Mato have tested positive to HIV”.

Meanwhile, the command has arrested 16 other notorious suspects in connection with other crimes ranging from Banditry, armed Robbery, kidnapping and cattle rustling.

Before their arrest, the suspects were reportedly taking refuge at Illela forest ans were terrorising Safana, Batsari, Katsina and Dandume Local Government Areas of the state.

Also, among those arrested was a 24-year-old Indian hemp dealer, Isiya Lawal of Makama road in Dandume Local Government Area of the state, along with a large quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.