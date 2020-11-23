Akeredolu Removes Ondo Attorney-General, Olawoye

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has removed Adekola Olawoye from the position of Attorney-General of the state.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Segun Ajiboye.

Although no reason was given for Olawoye’s removal, Charles Titiloye has been appointed immediately as his replacement

“Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has rejigged his cabinet.

“Following this, he has appointed front line human rights lawyer, Sir Charles Titiloye as his new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

“Titiloye is a human right activist and a renowned social critic. He was former Secretary of the Nigerian Bar of Association (NBA), Akure Branch.

“Mr. Governor thanks the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice that has just been removed for services rendered to the state,” the statement read in part.

Ajiboye added that Titiloye’s name will be forwarded to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.