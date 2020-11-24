Buhari Writes Senate, Seeks Yakubu’s Confirmation As INEC Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate seeking approval for the confirmation of Professor Mahmoud Yakubu for a second term in office as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Senate President Ahmad Lawan read the letter on Tuesday at the resumption of legislative proceedings after a one month recess.

READ ALSO: 2019 Elections: Court Orders Arrest Of Professor Over Electoral Fraud

In his letter, President Buhari solicited for the lawmakers’ expeditious consideration of his request for another five-year tenure for Mahmoud as INEC Chairman.

Yakubu earlier in November handed over his duties as chairman of the electoral body to Air Vice Marshal Ahmed Muazu at an event held at INEC headquarters in Abuja.

Ahmed is currently acting in that capacity pending when the Senate confirms the reappointment of Professor Yakubu as INEC chairman by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Muazu has however assured that the departure of Professor Mahmood Yakubu and other National Commissioners from the commission will not affect electoral activities.

He said this during an interactive session with election stakeholders in Bayelsa State ahead of the December 5 bye-elections in the state.