Maina’s Son Made Contradictory Statements to EFCC, Court – Witness

The trial of Faisal Maina before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja continued on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, with the testimony of the third prosecution witness, Rouqayya Ibrahim, a Principal Detective Superintendent (PDS) with the EFCC.

Faisal Maina, son of Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman, Pension Reform Task Team, is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a three-count of money laundering and false declaration of assets.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Wednesday by EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren.

Uwujaren in the statement explained that the witness in his testimony stated that Faisal Maina made contradictory statements concerning the registration of a company he allegedly used in siphoning funds to the tune of N58million.

According to Ibrahim, the defendant stated upon interrogation that Northrich Properties International Nigeria Limited was registered by one Barrister Oladosu F Ariyo; that the names of its directors are: Abdurrasheed Faisal, Muhammed Abore and Salisu Maina Maina Usman and that he received payments through bank transfer from one Alhaji Abdullahi of Faisal Farms.

“We asked him questions regarding his written statement of October 3, 2019, regarding the company because we noticed that he did not declare his assets. And also, regarding Faisal Farms’ bank account and the funding of the account, Faisal, stated that the company, Faisal Farms, has two signatories, his father, himself and that he was a signatory to the account,” the witness said, revealing in the contrary, that Faisal Farms does not have a farm, and that the defendant told the EFCC in his statement that the account was his personal account, funded by his parents.

According to the PW3, the defendant was shown the deed of assignment between one Mrs. Rose AF Molueke and Faisal Abdurrasheed Maina concerning a house bought for him by his father in 2003, and he denied knowing the buyers of the said house and plots of land.

“When he filed the asset declaration form, there is a space for the immovable asset in or outside Nigeria and he declared only one house as a gift from his father, but he did not declare the house that I just read out from his statement of October 4, 2019, and there is also a part in the asset declaration form, part ‘K’ where he is supposed to mention if there are properties where he has interest as a beneficiary, trustee or being filled on his behalf, all were filled as none,” the witness said.

The witness further pointed out that there were companies and properties the defendant failed to declare and was also operating an account which he is not the owner of the business name.

Faisal Maina has not been in court nor sent legal representation in the four consecutive adjournments of his trial since November 26, 2019, when he was released on bail, prompting Justice Abang to revoke his bail and issue a bench warrant against him.

He also ruled that his trial will continue in his absence on November 18, 2020.

Additionally, the judge ruled that his surety, Hon Sani Umar San Galadima, of the House of Representatives, representing Kaura Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara State should appear in court on Wednesday to show cause why he should not forfeit his N60million bail bond for his failure to produce the defendant in court.

The matter was adjourned till December 4, 2020, for a hearing on the application for forfeiture of the surety’s bail bond.