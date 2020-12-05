Advertisement

Plateau Utd, Kano Pillars Crash Out Of Continental Cups

Updated December 5, 2020
Nigeria’s Plateau United on Saturday crashed out of the CAF Champions League after playing a goalless draw with Simba Sports Club of Tanzania.

Plateau United had lost the first leg at home 1-0 to the Tanzanian club.

Kano Pillars suffered a similar fate in the CAF Confederation Cup after failing to overturn a first-leg deficit against A.S.C Jaraaf of Senegal.

The ‘Sai Masu Gida’ as they are fondly called by their fans played a goalless draw at home and lost out 3-1 on aggregate.



