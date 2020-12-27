Motivational Speaker Ubong King Is Dead

Nigerian motivational speaker and coach, Ubong King is dead.

He is said to have passed on in Lagos on December 26 at the age of 48.

His wife, Unyime, confirmed the report of his passing in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“This is an open post to everyone just to respond to all who have tried to reach me that I’m unable to respond to because of the volumes of calls coming in.

“I will be unavailable for a while after this post so my children and I can process in private.

“All I want to say right now is that my everlasting date Ubong King has completed the short 48 years assignment that our Lord asked him to do and he’s at peace now,” Mrs King wrote.

The cause of his death is, however, yet to be clear.