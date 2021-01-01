Victor Osimhen Tests Positive For COVID-19

Nigerian international and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Italian club.

The club made this known on Friday evening after the 22-year old returned from Nigeria where he had celebrated the yuletide.

”The club can confirm that Victor Osimhen has tested positive for COVID-19 following his return to Italy,” the Napoli statement read on Twitter

The club also confirmed that Osimhen was not in contact with the rest of his team mates and was asymptomatic.